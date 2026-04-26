Moscow: The World Is Moving Toward Direct Confrontation Between Major Nuclear Powers

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned about the escalation of nuclear tensions in the world and announced that the policies of Western countries could lead the world toward a direct confrontation between major nuclear powers.

Andrei Belousov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) conference, announced that in the current situation, provocative actions continue along the Russia-West axis, and this trend threatens Moscow's "fundamental interests." He warned that this situation could lead to a direct military confrontation between nuclear powers.

He also emphasized that Western countries have entered a "very dangerous game" and that their behavior contradicts previous commitments and agreements, including the joint statement of the leaders of the five nuclear powers in January 2022. According to this Russian official, these actions increase the risk of an arms race and global instability.

Belousov emphasized, "I want to note that the three Western nuclear states are acting contrary to the understandings and agreements contained in the joint statement of the leaders of the five nuclear powers on the prevention of nuclear war and the arms race, issued on January 3, 2022."

Belousov continued, referring to the approach of the United States and its allies, stating that the policy of "peace through strength" in practice means an attempt to achieve decisive military superiority over Russia and China. He added that these countries are adapting and developing their nuclear arsenals and strategic tools to achieve these goals. It is worth noting that the 11th NPT Review Conference is scheduled to be held from April 27 to May 22 in New York City.

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