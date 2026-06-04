Imam Khamenei: Israeli regime further isolated after its battlefield humiliation

ABNA24 - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has said the Israeli regime’s defeat and deep humiliation in recent military confrontations contributed to its growing international isolation.

In a message issued on Thursday to mark Eid al-Ghadir, the 37th anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, and the anniversary of the beginning of the late Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s leadership, the Leader said the Israeli regime and its supporters, after setbacks in military confrontations, have turned to efforts aimed at weakening public resilience and influencing the calculations of Iranian officials. He warned that their primary tools include spreading doubt, fear, despair, mistrust, and division within society.

Ayatollah Khamenei called on the Iranian people to counter these efforts through unity, vigilance, mutual trust, and national solidarity, stressing that officials also bear a significant responsibility in strengthening public confidence and preventing actions that could lead to disappointment or social discontent.

According to the Leader, the Iranian nation, alongside the Axis of Resistance, has become a source of pride for freedom-seeking nations around the world.

The message, read by Hojatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari during a ceremony at Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum in Tehran, described the writings and speeches of Imam Khomeini and the martyred Leader as an invaluable guide for the nation’s future.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Imam Khomeini’s school of thought was founded on the principle of rising for God, which was the driving force behind the Islamic Revolution and the nation’s major achievements. He noted that both Imam Khomeini and the martyred Ayatollah Ali Khamenei played a decisive role in awakening the capabilities of the Iranian people and inspiring mass participation in key historical moments.

Referring to recent developments, the Leader said the Iranian nation had once again demonstrated its determination and commitment following the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He said millions of Iranians are steadfast in defending the Islamic system, honoring the memory of the martyrs, and pursuing the ideals of the Revolution.

He called on the public and officials alike to preserve unity, vigilance, mutual trust, and national cohesion, stressing that any action leading to public disenchantment would ultimately serve the interests of Iran’s enemies.

Ayatollah Khamenei concluded by urging young people, intellectuals and cultural figures to help promote the principles of Imam Khomeini and the Islamic Revolution while contributing to Iran’s future development and progress.



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