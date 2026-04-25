Switzerland’s embassy in Tehran resumes activities

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Swiss Embassy in Iran has resumed its activities following a ceasefire that took place after the war of aggression imposed by the criminal regimes of the US and Israel against the Islamic Republic.

Following the temporary closure of the Swiss Embassy in Iran on March 11 due to the security situation, a Swiss team has returned to Tehran as of April 20, said the Swiss Embassy on its X account on Friday.

Four staff members travelled overland via Azerbaijan and are now preparing the gradual resumption of operations, it added.

The US and the Israeli regime imposed a large-scale unprovoked war on Iran following the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military commanders and civilians on February 28. They attacked a school in Minab, southern Iran, on the same day, resulting in the martyrdom of over 160 children and school staff members.

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