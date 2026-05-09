Araghchi Warns of New US Adventurism, Declares "1000 Percent" Readiness to Defend Iranian People

ABNA24 - Iran's Foreign Minister has warned against a new US adventure in the region and emphasized that the armed forces' readiness to defend the Iranian people is "1000 percent.

"Seyed Abbas Araqchi wrote in a message on X: "Whenever a diplomatic solution is on the table, the US resorts to a reckless military adventure.

Is this merely a blind tactic to exert pressure? Or the deceit of a saboteur who once again wants to drag the US president into a new quagmire?"Araqchi noted: "Whatever the cause, the result is always the same: Iranians never bow to pressure, but it is diplomacy that always becomes the victim."He added: "It must also be said that the CIA is mistaken.

Iran's missile reserves and launcher capacity are not at 75 percent of the level of February 20 — the correct figure is 120 percent. And as for our readiness to defend our people: 1000 percent!"



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