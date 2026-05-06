Operations of Islamic Resistance of Hezbollah on Monday, May 4, 2026

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, May 4, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:10 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of Al-Khazan area in the village of Qantara, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., a newly established “Israeli” army command position in the town of Bayada using drone-dropped bombs, which struck their targets accurately. and following close monitoring of an “Israeli” army mechanized force attempting to advance in the area of Khallet Al-Raj, north of the village of Deir Serian toward Zawtar Al-Sharqiya, on Monday, May 4, 2026 at 12:30 p.m., and upon reaching the range of direct fire of an advanced defensive point of the Islamic Resistance fighters, the fighters opened fire on the enemy force and engaged it in a fierce close-range clash using light and medium weapons, achieving confirmed hits among its ranks. Immediately, the enemy attempted to provide covering fire to facilitate the withdrawal of its force and casualties, and deployed a number of vehicles toward the area of engagement. In response, the Resistance artillery targeted the evacuation force with shells and appropriate rocket weapons. In parallel, anti-aircraft machine guns of the Resistance air defense units intervened to prevent hostile helicopters from maneuvering and landing near the scene, forcing the enemy to evacuate its casualties by land toward the settlement of “Misgav Am”, before later airlifting them into the interior of occupied Palestine. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 p.m., the newly installed technical equipment in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone, causing a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Deir Mimas, with appropriate weapons. and after monitoring an “Israeli” army force positioned inside a house in the town of Bayada, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it on Monday, May 4, 2026 at 3:50 p.m., with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the town of Bayada, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m., the newly established “Israeli” artillery position in the village of Rab Thalathin, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:25 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Al-Salaa Height in the village of Qantara, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Aadchit Al-Qusayr, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:40 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Al-Seder Hill in the village of Aynata, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of the Al-Salaa Height in the village of Qantara, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the newly established Blat Site in South Lebanon, with two offensive drones.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}