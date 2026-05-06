Foreign ministers of Iran, Saudi discuss diplomacy to prevent escalation

Iran's Abbas Araghchi, currently visiting Beijing, spoke with Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, with both sides underscoring the importance of sustained dialogue among regional states to prevent further escalation, according to an Iranian foreign ministry statement.

No further details of the conversation were immediately released.

The call comes as Araghchi has been briefing regional and international counterparts on the diplomatic efforts to end the war, including recent talks with China, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Iraq, and the European Union.



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