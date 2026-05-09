UAE Commits $100 Million to Train US-Israeli-Backed Security Force in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Arab Emirates has provided $100 million to US President Donald Trump’s so-called Board of Peace to finance the training of a new police force aimed at controlling Gaza on behalf of Israel, according to reports.

This comes amid growing cooperation between the UAE and the occupying Israeli regime.

On Friday, The Times of Israel cited a US official and a West Asian diplomat as confirming that the payment was made in recent days.

The new police force is being formed under the so-called National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), which was tasked by the “Board of Peace” and Israel to administer the Strip.

This panel of Palestinian technocrats was established three months ago, but its members have still not entered Gaza, reportedly due to insufficient funding and security concerns.

“No money is currently available,” Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov privately admitted, according to a Palestinian official who spoke with Reuters.

The NCAG began recruiting for the planned 27,000-strong police force in February. According to an Arab diplomat, all recruits will be vetted by Israel’s internal intelligence agency, Shin Bet.

An Emirati security firm will train the recruits in Egypt and Jordan before they are deployed to Gaza.

This development comes as the Israeli army faces severe manpower shortages. The plan also calls for the new force to seize weapons in Gaza under the pretext of disarming Hamas.

Hamas, however, has stated it will only hand over its weapons to an independent Palestinian state once the Israeli occupation ends.

The group has also condemned Israel for failing to honor its commitments under the US-sponsored ceasefire signed in October 2025.

The UAE’s $100 million contribution is the largest single amount pledged to the “Board of Peace” so far.

This is notable as Trump had demanded that world leaders contribute $1 billion each for a seat on the board — a move critics say is designed to bypass the United Nations.

Despite initial pledges, the board has not received the billions promised by the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

One source familiar with the board’s operations said the US-Israeli aggression against Iran “affected everything.”

The UAE has actively supported Israel not only in Gaza but also during its aggression against Iran.

The New York Times reported on Friday that the UAE has “doubled down on its alliances with Israel and the United States,” even after facing retaliatory Iranian drone and missile strikes.

The UAE has also partnered with Israel and Somaliland to establish a new “strategic axis” in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, aiming to project power into Africa and counter the Yemeni Armed Forces.

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