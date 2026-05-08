US violates ceasefire by targeting Iranian oil tanker: Iran

Spokesperson for IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Ebrahim Zolfaqari says that the United States has violated the ceasefire by targeting an Iranian oil tanker and another vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz and conducting aerial assaults on civilian areas in southern Iran.

In a statement on the Thursday night clashes in southern Iran, Zolfaqari said, “The aggressive, terrorist and marauding US military violated the ceasefire by targeting an Iranian oil tanker sailing from Iran’s coastal waters in the Jask region toward the Strait of Hormuz, as well as another vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz off the UAE port of Fujairah.”

He added, “At the same time, civilian areas were subjected to aerial attacks with the cooperation of some regional countries along the coasts of Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island.”

The spokesman stressed, “The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran immediately launched retaliatory attacks against US military vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz and south of the port of Chabahar, inflicting considerable damage on them.”

“The criminal and aggressor US and the countries supporting it must know that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as in the past, will respond powerfully and without the slightest hesitation to any act of aggression or attack,” Zolfaqari added.