15 Muslim countries condemn 'illegal' opening of Somaliland 'embassy' in occupied al-Quds

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 15 Muslim countries have strongly condemned the opening of a Somaliland "embassy" in occupied al-Quds, Palestine.

In a joint statement reported on Sunday, the countries said such a move would constitute an "illegal act" that is "unacceptable" to all countries abiding by international law.

In the joint statement, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Turkey, Pakistan, Indonesia, Djibouti, Somalia, Palestine, Oman, Sudan, Yemen, Lebanon and Mauritania rejected the notion, describing it as a clear violation of international law and a threat to the historical and legal status of the city.

They added that the purported move would also be in clear violation of UN resolutions.

The joint statement came days after Somaliland region's so-called ambassador to Tel Aviv announced the embassy would open in al-Quds, Jerusalem.

The Israeli regime's foreign minister Gideon Saar said opening a Somaliland embassy in occupied al-Quds Jerusalem is "another significant step in strengthening relations" between the two entities.

The Israeli regime is the first member of the United Nations to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent country and is expected to open an embassy in Hargeisa.

Tel Aviv recognized Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland in December 2025, undermining the Horn of Africa nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In response, Somalia’s federal government strongly rejected the move, calling it unlawful and reiterating that Somaliland remains an integral part of Somalia’s sovereign territory.

A growing number of countries and international organizations have also rejected the Israeli regime's move, warning of the dangerous implications of such decisions for regional and international stability.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991; however, it has failed to gain international recognition till now.

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