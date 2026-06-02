Mumbai Hosts Grand ‘Yaad‑e‑Imam‑e‑Rahil’ Gathering Honoring Imam Khomeini’s Legacy

ABNA24 - A grand commemorative gathering titled “Yaad-e-Imam-e-Rahil (R.A.)” was held at Kesar Baug Hall, Dongri, Mumbai, bringing together scholars, community leaders, youth, and families to pay tribute to the life, vision, and enduring legacy of the founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Ruhollah Khomeini (R.A.).

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from people from diverse backgrounds and served as a platform to reflect upon Imam Khomeini’s message of justice, resistance against oppression, spiritual awakening, and unity among humanity.

The program featured distinguished speakers including Maulana Agha Mujahid Hussain (Hyderabad), Maulana Mohammad Qazi Askari (Delhi), and Maulana Hasnain Rizvi Kararvi (Mumbai), who highlighted various dimensions of Imam Khomeini’s life and his profound impact on contemporary Islamic thought and global movements for justice.

Renowned poet and scholar Dr. Meraj Mehdi (Allahabad) captivated the audience through a thought-provoking poetic presentation, while the proceedings were skillfully conducted by Maulana Haider Abbas Rizvi (Lucknow).

Addressing the gathering, the speakers emphasized that Imam Khomeini’s teachings continue to inspire millions around the world to uphold human dignity, resist injustice, and remain committed to moral and spiritual values.

“Imam Khomeini transformed the concept of resistance into a global movement rooted in faith, justice, and human dignity. His legacy remains a beacon of hope for oppressed communities worldwide,” remarked one of the keynote speakers.

A special attraction of the event was the ‘Salam Farmandeh in Farsi’ presentation, which received an overwhelming response from children and youth. The program also featured a Photo Exhibition and Painting Competition for Children, encouraging younger generations to learn about the ideals and contributions of Imam Khomeini through creative expression.

Special arrangements were made for women attendees, and children participating in the cultural presentations were honored with gifts. The gathering concluded with Niyaz, fostering a spirit of brotherhood, unity, and community engagement among participants.

The event was jointly organized and supported by several religious, educational, youth, and social organizations, including Isna Ashari Youths Foundation (IAYF), Shia Ulema Assembly, Mujtame Ulema wa Khotaba, Mehfil-e-Sani-e-Zehra, KSI Future Force, and numerous other institutions from Mumbai and across India. Their collective efforts reflected a shared commitment to preserving and promoting the teachings and legacy of Imam Khomeini (R.A.).

Organizers expressed gratitude to all participating organizations, volunteers, scholars, speakers, media representatives, and attendees for contributing to the success of the event. They reiterated their commitment to continuing educational, cultural, and social initiatives inspired by Imam Khomeini’s vision and dedicated to nurturing future generations through the principles of justice, resistance, spirituality, and service to humanity.

The “Yaad-e-Imam-e-Rahil” commemoration once again demonstrated that the message of justice, resistance, unity, and service to humanity championed by Imam Khomeini (R.A.) continues to resonate across generations and remains relevant in addressing contemporary global challenges.



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