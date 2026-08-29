Video: Birth of the Prophet (PBUH) in a world full of division and deviation

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the first sermon of Nahj al-Balagha, Amir al-Mu'minin (AS) describes the world at the time of the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as a world trapped in differing creeds, fragmented beliefs, and deviation in the path of worship—some likened God to His creations, while others worshipped deities other than Him. It was in such an environment that the Prophet (PBUH) was sent to guide humanity out of misguidance and ignorance.