Photos: Mourning of Razavi pilgrims, Imam Ali servants during Fatimiyya days

AhlulBayt News Agency: Coinciding with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (s.a.), the pilgrims of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (a.s.) engaged in mourning by reciting supplications and holding mourning processions. Meanwhile, the mourning procession of the servants of the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (a.s.) from Najaf also displayed a manifestation of the devotion of the lovers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) to Hazrat Zahra (s.a.).