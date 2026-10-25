Mourning ceremony for Hazrat Fatimah Zahra held in Bangkok

AhlulBayt News Agency: A mourning ceremony marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra (SA) was held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

It was hosted by the Velayat Husayniyah (religious center) at the Iranian Cultural Center in Bangkok on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by a group of Iranians residing in Thailand as well as other devotees and admirers of the Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).

It began with the recitation of the Kumayl Supplication (Dua Kumayl) and then Hojjat al-Islam Sadrol-Sadat, the representative of Al-Mustafa International University in Thailand, delivered a speech for the attendees regarding the Ayyam al-Fatimiyyah (the days associated with the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatimah al-Zahra).

The cleric also discussed the character, life and virtues of Hazrat Zahra (SA).

Hamzeh Abazar, a Thai Shia Muslim, also performed Maddahi (elegy recitation), and the ceremony concluded with Sineh-zani (ritual chest-beating).

Shia Muslims and others in different parts of the world hold ceremonies every year in the lunar Hijri month of Jumada al-Ula to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra (SA).



This year, the martyrdom anniversary fell on Saturday, October 24.

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