Four Palestinian civilians, including two women, martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza

ABNA24 - Four Palestinian civilians, including two women, were martyred and others were wounded in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning, while another one died of injuries sustained in an earlier strike.

Local sources reported that a young girl was killed by Israeli gunfire in the Tal al-Dahab area of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

Another citizen was also killed and three others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a group of civilians near Palestine Stadium in Gaza City’s al-Rimal neighborhood.

Later in the evening, a woman was shot dead by Israeli gunfire at al-Zahra School in Khan Yunis refugee camp, south of Gaza.

In central Gaza, Israeli forces opened fire towards Deir al-Balah, killing one citizen.

Meanwhile, a citizen was pronounced dead after succumbing to injuries sustained in a previous strike in the west of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

In northern Gaza, a woman was critically wounded by Israeli gunfire in Beit Lahia, while another woman was injured after being shot by an Israeli quadcopter in Jabalia refugee camp.

In Gaza City, several residents were injured and property was damaged after Israeli tanks fired projectiles at two inhabited homes near the Shuja’iya junction in the east of the city.



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