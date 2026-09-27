Tributes Continue for Amroha Scholar and Literary Figure Maulana Syed Mohammad Siyadat Naqvi

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA: A series of condolence meetings and memorial gatherings have been organised by social, literary, cultural and religious organisations, with speakers remembering Naqvi for his contributions to religious scholarship, education, Urdu literature and efforts to promote social and interfaith harmony.

Naqvi had served as the Friday and congregational prayer leader at Ashraful Masajid in Amroha since 1988, succeeding his father, Syed Mohammad Ibadat, following the latter's death.

A memorial meeting organised by _Karwan-e-Khuloos_ was held to honour Naqvi's educational and national contributions. The event was chaired by writer and scholar Professor Nasir Naqvi and attended by members of Amroha's literary and social circles.

Among those present were Naqvi's son and successor, Maulana Dr Ahsan Akhtar Saroosh, and his brother, Professor Hasnain Akhtar. Speakers including Nawab Murad Ali Khan, Syed Mehboob Zaidi and Syed Owais Rizvi recalled his religious, educational and public contributions and described his death as a significant loss to the community.

The Anjuman Rizakarane Hussaini also organised a memorial gathering in Naqvi's honour, bringing together scholars and social figures from different religious backgrounds.

In New Delhi, the Hussaini Peace Mission held a prayer and condolence meeting attended by religious scholars and Professor Hasnain Akhtar. The Bazm-e-Shuara-e-Ahle-Bait separately organised a literary gathering featuring _hamd_, _naat_ and _manqabat_ in Naqvi's memory. His son, Dr Ahsan Akhtar Saroosh, who is now the Friday and congregational prayer leader at Ashraful Masajid, also attended the event.

Naqvi was also known for his work in Urdu literature. A former head of the Urdu department at J.S. Degree College, he was regarded as having expertise in both prose and poetry. Several Urdu researchers completed doctoral dissertations under his supervision.

According to those paying tribute to him, Naqvi advocated interfaith and inter-community harmony and maintained a strong engagement with educational, literary and religious affairs throughout his career.

A 40th-day memorial gathering, or _chehlum_, is scheduled for October 4 at Hussaini Hall in the Shifaat Pota neighbourhood of Amroha. Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad is expected to address the gathering.

Naqvi's death has prompted commemorations extending beyond Amroha, reflecting his longstanding involvement in religious scholarship, Urdu literary circles and civic and social activities.