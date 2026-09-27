Malaysia PM Calls for Strengthening Islamic Religious Education

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA: Speaking in Kuala Lumpur, Anwar said Islamic educational institutions, including traditional pondok schools, should be improved so they can continue serving younger generations.

“We want to improve Islamic religious education and bring the younger generation closer to the great wealth of Islamic knowledge,” Anwar said.

The prime minister said Malaysia's development should not be measured solely by economic or material progress. He argued that sustainable progress must also be accompanied by faith, good character and a sense of responsibility toward others.

Anwar also highlighted the historical contribution of Islamic schools to Malaysian society. He said the country's history could not be separated from these institutions, which helped preserve religious knowledge and maintain a sense of identity across generations, including during the colonial era.

He called for continued investment in pondok education, saying younger Malaysians should have greater opportunities to engage with the country's Islamic intellectual tradition.

In a Facebook post, Anwar reiterated that rapid global change should not come at the expense of ethical and social values.

“Development only brings goodness when it is guided by faith, good character and a sense of responsibility toward others,” he said.

The remarks underline the Malaysian government's emphasis on preserving Islamic education and scholarship while linking religious and moral values with the country's broader vision of social and national development.