Man detained over mosque vandalism in Tumpat, Malaysia

AhlulBayt News Agency: A 38-year-old man was detained over an act of vandalism at a mosque in Malaysia's Tumpat region.

The incident was reported on Oct 5 after the carpets at Masjid Al-Aziz Al-Hadi in Kota SPP Warisan were stained with foul-smelling muddy water mixed with bone fragments and fur, Sinar Harian reported.

Tumpat police chief Khairi Shafie said the suspect, who works as a driver, has been remanded for four days to assist in the investigation into the incident.

He said the case is being investigated under Sections 295 and 427 of the Penal Code for defiling a place of worship and causing damage to property.

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