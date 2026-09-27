Indian Scholars, Preachers Mourn Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani: A Great Loss for the Shia World

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA: In a message released on Monday, Hojatoleslam Ali Haider Farishteh, president of the Association of Scholars and Preachers of India, offered his condolences to Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance), the high-ranking sources of emulation, Islamic seminaries and the family of the late jurist.

The following is the full text of his message:

In the Name of God, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

"Indeed, we belong to God, and to Him we shall return."

The Association of Scholars and Preachers of Hyderabad, Deccan, India, with utmost sorrow and grief, offers its condolences and condolences over the passing of the great Shia scholar, the distinguished jurist, the renowned researcher, the high-ranking authority and the great servant of the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mousa Shobeiri Zanjani (may his secret be sanctified), to the sacred presence of Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his blessed reappearance), the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Islamic seminaries of Qom and Najaf, the high-ranking sources of emulation, scholars and clerics, the students and admirers of that blessed departed one, all believers and especially his honorable family.

That wise scholar spent his blessed life in promoting and spreading the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), teaching and research, training students and serving the Islamic seminaries, leaving behind valuable scholarly and religious works and services. Undoubtedly, the loss of this distinguished jurist is a great tragedy for the Shia world, the Qom seminary and all scholarly and religious circles.

The Association of Scholars and Preachers of Hyderabad, Deccan, India, while expressing its deep sympathy with the bereaved family and students of that departed authority, beseeches the Almighty God to place the lofty soul of Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani in the vicinity of His vast mercy and alongside Prophet Muhammad and his family (peace be upon them), and to accept his valuable scholarly and religious services with His mercy and acceptance.

We also beseech the Almighty God to grant beautiful patience and great reward to his honorable family, students, admirers and all the bereaved. "May God magnify our rewards and yours, and may God have mercy on whoever recites the Fatiha and dedicates its reward to his pure soul."

Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani, one of the most senior sources of emulation for Shia Muslims, passed away earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of condolences from religious and political leaders across the Islamic world.

The late cleric, born in the Iranian holy city of Qom in 1928, dedicated nearly his entire life to the study, teaching and advancement of Islamic jurisprudence, earning recognition among his peers as one of the foremost researchers of Shia Islam in the contemporary era.

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, described him as a "meticulous and profound researcher" whose loss has created a gap among the foremost Shia researchers of the present age that may take a long time to fill.

Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani was widely respected for his meticulous scholarship, his mastery of the various disciplines related to the deduction of religious rulings, and his humble, fatherly conduct toward seminary students and scholars. His classes — even when attended by only a handful of students — were renowned as gatherings of deep inquiry and rigorous study.