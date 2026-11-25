AhlulBayt News Agency: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called for the strengthening of madrasahs, maahad (religious institutes) and tahfiz (Quran memorization) institutions, describing them as important pillars in safeguarding the faith, morals and identity of Muslims.

Malaysian Prime Minister said these institutions had historically played a crucial role in preserving the identity and spirit of Muslim communities during colonial rule, when colonial influence extended into political and administrative systems, education, language and culture.

“At that time, our only remaining bastions were madrasah, maahad, tahfiz and pesantren institutions, which not only instilled and preserved faith, morals and character but also kept alive the spirit of resistance against colonialism,” he said.

Anwar was speaking at the 2026 International Khatam Sama’ Hadis Jami’ al-Tirmidhi and al-Syama’il al-Muhammadiyyah Ceremony in Putrajaya yesterday.

He stressed that independence did not mean colonial ways of thinking had disappeared, adding that efforts to strengthen education and religious values remained essential.

The prime minister said the government had prioritised the development of Islamic educational institutions, with allocations for madrasahs and tahfiz centres increased in recent years through support from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and the Malaysian Islamic Dakwah Foundation (Yadim).

He emphasised that strengthening the internal and spiritual foundations of Muslim society was just as important as physical and economic development.

Anwar also said religious education must go hand in hand with a commitment to ensuring that religion was not misused to justify misconduct, corruption, oppression or the marginalization of the poor.

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