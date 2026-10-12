Al-Mustafa University Representative in India Meets Sikh and Hindu Leaders

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): During the meeting, participants emphasised the proposal to hold an international conference on human well-being and spiritual fulfilment in the light of Quranic teachings, Hindu sacred scriptures and Sikh religious teachings.

The discussions also covered arrangements for organising the proposed conference, its main themes and various avenues for cooperation among the participating religious communities.

The meeting was part of broader efforts to strengthen relations among followers of different religions in India and expand joint initiatives in academic, research and cultural fields.