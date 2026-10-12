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Al-Mustafa University Representative in India Meets Sikh and Hindu Leaders

12 October 2026 - 14:45
News ID: 1877151
Source: Abna24
Al-Mustafa University Representative in India Meets Sikh and Hindu Leaders

Hujjat al-Islam Dr Kamal Hosseini, representative of Al-Mustafa International University in India, met with Sikh, Hindu and Muslim leaders to discuss ways to strengthen academic, research and cultural cooperation among different religious communities and organise joint activities.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): During the meeting, participants emphasised the proposal to hold an international conference on human well-being and spiritual fulfilment in the light of Quranic teachings, Hindu sacred scriptures and Sikh religious teachings.

The discussions also covered arrangements for organising the proposed conference, its main themes and various avenues for cooperation among the participating religious communities.

The meeting was part of broader efforts to strengthen relations among followers of different religions in India and expand joint initiatives in academic, research and cultural fields.

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