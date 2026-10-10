Qom gathering discusses challenges facing Tanzania’s Islamic centers

AhlulBayt News Agency: A special meeting bringing together Tanzanian seminary students studying in Iran and Hojatoleslam Mahdavipour was held Thursday, October 8, 2026, in the holy city of Qom to exchange ideas and experiences on strengthening Islamic and missionary activities across Africa.

The meeting was attended by a group of Tanzanian scholars pursuing their studies at seminaries across Iran.

During the session, Mahdavipour shared his experiences and observations from his recent trip to Tanzania, addressing the state of religious, academic, and missionary activities in the country, as well as the opportunities and challenges facing Muslims and Islamic centers there.

Describing his visit, Mahdavipour said he toured various religious and academic centers, including the Imam Sadeq (AS) Seminary under the management of Sheikh Hamid Jalaleh, the Bilal Muslim Institute managed by the Khojas, and the Al-Mustafa University Branch led by Dr. Taqavi.

Mahdavipour stressed the need for coordinated academic and missionary movements across the African continent, calling specifically for the establishment of a capable seminary offering advanced Islamic education in Africa.

Such a center, he said, would create conditions for Tanzanian and other African seminary students who complete their advanced religious studies in Iran to return to their home countries and serve in education, outreach, and public service.

Training specialists and scholars familiar with the conditions and needs of African societies would mark a major step toward developing Islamic sciences and strengthening missionary activities across the continent, he added.

Attendees at the meeting had the opportunity to present their views on ways to strengthen missionary activities and empower African missionaries, particularly those from Tanzania.

The gathering concluded with the collective recitation of the Dua al-Faraj, with participants praying to God Almighty to hasten the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance) and asking for success in spreading knowledge, promoting Islamic teachings, and serving the religious needs of the Tanzanian community and the African continent.

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