Tanzanian activist: Martyred Ayatollah Khamenei always stood by oppressed

ABNA24 - The Deputy of the Muslim University of Morogoro in Tanzania, emphasizing the role of the views of the martyred Ayatollah Khamenei in strengthening Islamic unity, said that Muslims must set aside differences arising from national and personal interests to achieve unity.

Musa Asad, the Deputy of the Muslim University of Morogoro, on the sidelines of the 40th International Islamic Unity Conference, emphasized that the martyred Ayatollah Khamenei always stood by the oppressed.



He said that the most important message regarding the view of the martyred leader in confronting global arrogance and its impact on Islamic unity is that whenever there was an intervention in Iran, the martyred leader's basis was standing by the oppressed, and added: "Whether in Bosnia or anywhere else, he stood by the oppressed."



Asad, regarding the view of the martyred Ayatollah Khamenei on constructive interaction between the Islamic world and non-Muslim countries, stated: "I think this is also mentioned in the tradition. We have been told to interact with them in a courteous manner and to inform them."



He emphasized: "Our duty as Muslims is to interact with them constructively and explain to them the beauties of Islam so that they can understand it."



He continued: "God also has His own ways. As you see now, this has happened through the war in Gaza. Non-Muslims see what Islam is and witness the power of faith, and praise be to God, they have seen this example and become convinced."



The Deputy of the Muslim University of Morogoro, noting that confronting common enemies strengthens unity among Muslim countries, stated: "The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said: Muslims are like one body. If one part of this body aches, the entire body becomes ill, and this is what we must become. But we have not yet reached that stage because of some minor differences due to national or personal interests."



In conclusion, he emphasized that Muslims must return to their traditions – where Muslims are a single body and act together and alongside one another.



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