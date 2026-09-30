Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv Flight Diverted to Saudi Arabia After Emergency Signal

A passenger aircraft flying from Abu Dubai to Tel Aviv has transmitted an emergency signal and was reportedly diverted toward Saudi Arabia, according to Israeli media.

Ynet reported that the aircraft issued an emergency alert while carrying more than 150 passengers.

Initial reports described the incident as a possible hijacking, although the circumstances surrounding the emergency signal and the reason for the aircraft’s reported change of course have not yet been independently established.

According to the reports, the aircraft subsequently changed direction toward Saudi Arabia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Israel Katz were also reported to have convened an emergency meeting following the incident, according to Azer News.

No immediate official confirmation was available regarding the nature of the emergency, the condition of those on board or whether the aircraft had been subjected to an attempted or confirmed hijacking.

Hebrew media reports that the diversion was caused by a dispute between the two pilots, with no security incident involved.

Further details are expected as authorities investigate the incident.



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