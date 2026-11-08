Sheikh Hamid Jalaleh Warns of Declining Moral Values in Society

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Hamid Jalaleh, Director of Imam Sadiq (AS) Islamic Seminary in Tanzania, has warned about growing moral challenges in society, stressing the importance of religious commitment, family upbringing, intellectual compatibility and cultural suitability when choosing a marriage partner. He said neglecting these essential criteria could contribute to the weakening of moral values and family structures.

Sheikh Hamid Jalaleh made these remarks during Friday prayers held at Masjid Ghadir in the Kigogo Pwani area of Dar es Salaam. He began his sermon by reciting verse 159 of Surah Aal-e-Imran, which emphasises kindness, compassion, forgiveness and consultation in human relationships.

Explaining the message of the verse, Sheikh Jalaleh said that the term "mercy" could also be understood in the context of kindness, proper upbringing and the possession of good moral qualities.

He noted that these qualities were among the fundamental characteristics that made Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) a compassionate, gentle and widely respected personality.

The head of the Shia community in Tanzania emphasised the importance of raising righteous children, describing them as the foundation of a morally responsible society. He said that a society built on strong moral values contributes to national stability and order, ultimately creating conditions for the guidance and reform of the wider community.

Choosing the Right Marriage Partner

Continuing his sermon, Sheikh Jalaleh identified choosing a suitable spouse as one of the most important factors in ensuring the proper upbringing of children.

Referring to his previous Friday sermon, he said that anyone intending to marry should carefully consider the family background of their prospective spouse and ensure that she has been raised in an environment characterised by sound upbringing, good conduct and respectable values.

He explained that some families might face behavioural or other problems that could potentially be passed from one generation to another. Therefore, individuals considering marriage should remain mindful of the possible influence of family environments and upbringing on their future children.

He stressed that such concerns were not limited to physical or material matters but could also involve moral and spiritual dimensions.

Religious Commitment as a Key Marriage Criterion

The director of Imam Sadiq Islamic Seminary also described religious commitment as one of the most important criteria in choosing a marriage partner.

He said religion was a great blessing from Almighty Allah and that a household established and managed according to religious teachings and principles would enjoy goodness and blessings.

He added that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had placed considerable emphasis on choosing a religious woman as a marriage partner.

Concerns Over Contemporary Moral Challenges

In another part of his sermon, Sheikh Jalaleh said that neglecting proper marriage principles and failing to consider essential criteria for establishing a healthy family were among the factors contributing to the weakening of moral values in contemporary society.

Referring to current moral challenges, he mentioned homosexuality as one of the issues facing society.

He observed that discussing such subjects publicly from a religious pulpit was considered shameful in the past, whereas some people now regard them as normal. He called for what he described as immediate, serious and decisive measures to address these concerns.

Importance of Wisdom and Cultural Compatibility

Discussing further criteria for choosing a suitable spouse, Sheikh Jalaleh highlighted intellectual maturity, sound judgment and wisdom as important qualities that young people should consider.

He said a woman with intelligence, sound judgment and wisdom would be better equipped to raise children, manage household responsibilities and support her husband in dealing with the challenges of married life.

He also stressed the importance of cultural compatibility between spouses, explaining that shared cultural values could make married life easier and help couples develop greater mutual understanding in everyday matters.

He warned that significant cultural differences could sometimes create difficulties in marriage. An action considered normal and acceptable by a woman because of her upbringing and cultural environment, for instance, might be viewed as inappropriate by her husband.

According to Sheikh Jalaleh, such differences could lead to misunderstandings, tensions and complications in marital relationships.