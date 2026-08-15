Tanzania Shia Leader: Islam Stands Firm Only on Teachings of Prophet, Ahlulbayt

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commemoration, held on the 28th of Safar, featured an address by Hojatoleslam Hamid Jalala Mwakindinghe, chief of the Tanzania Islamic Community (TIC), who directed the attention of worshippers to the importance of the Prophet's teachings and the role of the Ahlulbayt (AS) in preserving, explaining, and continuing the message of Islam.

Believers in Dar es Salaam gathered at the Ghadir Mosque in the Kigogo Post area to mark the passing of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with the head of Tanzania's Shia community stressing that Islam is founded upon the teachings of the Prophet and his purified household.

The commemoration, held on the 28th of Safar, featured an address by Hojatoleslam Hamid Jalala Mwakindinghe, chief of the Tanzania Islamic Community (TIC), who directed the attention of worshippers to the importance of the Prophet's teachings and the role of the Ahlulbayt (AS) in preserving, explaining, and continuing the message of Islam.

The central theme of the gathering — "Islam Is Established on the Teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and His Ahlulbayt (AS)" — called on believers to reflect deeply on the foundations of the faith and the vital role played by the Prophet and his household in delivering and safeguarding the divine message.

Return to Prophetic Foundations

In his address, Jalala emphasized the importance of adhering to the teachings of the Holy Prophet and following the path of the Ahlulbayt (AS), saying that at a time when the Islamic Ummah needs cohesion, correct understanding of religion, and a return to the principles established by the Messenger of God more than ever, these teachings must receive greater attention.

The gathering was attended by guests and religious scholars, including the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's cultural center in Tanzania, whose presence added to the significance of the occasion.

More Than a Historical Reminder

For the faithful, commemorating this day is not merely a return to a historical event, but a revival of the profound grief over the loss of the Prophet of Islam — and a reminder of the responsibility Muslims bear in safeguarding his precious message and legacy, and passing it on to future generations.

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