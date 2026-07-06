Video: Humble service of an Iranian police colonel to mourners of martyred Imam

A blogger from Tanzania wrote about the Iranian police: This image shows a police officer in Iran sitting beside a container of water. People use this water to quench their thirst in the intense heat of Tehran. You can see that he is sitting completely on the ground so that children can also easily access the water. People give him flowers, some give him water, and others kiss him with great respect. They love the police and security forces of this country very much, and all of them behave in this manner.