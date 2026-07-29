Al Mustafa Int’l University Pakistan Branch Holds Memorial Gathering for ‘Martyr Leader’

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A memorial reference honoring the religious, intellectual, and revolutionary legacy of the "Martyr Leader" was held at Jamia Al-Kauthar in Islamabad under the auspices of Al Mustafa International University, bringing together prominent religious scholars, academics, and community leaders from across Pakistan.

The event was attended by a large number of scholars from different schools of thought, religious institutions, and seminaries. Hujjatul Islam Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi participated as the chief guest and delivered the keynote address, highlighting the late leader's lifelong commitment to promoting Islamic teachings, fostering Muslim unity, encouraging intellectual awakening, and supporting oppressed communities.

Naqvi described the leader's scholarly insight, ideological vision, and revolutionary role as an enduring source of inspiration for future generations. He said the late figure's contributions would continue to guide the Muslim Ummah and remain relevant in addressing contemporary challenges.

Several prominent speakers, including Allama Iftikhar Hussain, Hujjatul Islam Muhammad Shafa Najafi, Mufti Gulzar Naeemi, Maulana Syed Tayyab Raza Tirmizi, Hujjatul Islam Fida Hussain Mazaheri, Dr. Sajid Subhani, Dr. Aun Ali Ghayoori, and Sheikh Ishaq Najafi, also addressed the gathering. They praised the late leader's religious, academic, and intellectual contributions, describing him as a valuable asset to the Muslim world.

The speakers emphasized that his teachings promoted Muslim unity, resistance against oppression and injustice, the preservation of Islamic values, and the protection of human dignity. They also stressed the importance of introducing younger generations to his ideas and character to strengthen religious awareness, social harmony, and unity within society.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the elevation of the late leader's status, unity among Muslims, peace and stability in Pakistan, the progress of the Muslim world, and support for oppressed Muslim communities.