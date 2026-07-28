Islamabad Hosts Memorial for Iran's Martyred Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

ABNA24 - A high-profile memorial ceremony honoring the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei (RA), was held in Islamabad, organized by Jameat al-Mustafa al-Alamiyah.

The event was attended by a large number of scholars and citizens, alongside prominent religious figures, including Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, and Mufti Gulzar Ahmed Naeemi.

Addressing the gathering, Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi stated that the martyrdom of the Leader has further strengthened and illuminated the Islamic Revolution. He called for a deeper understanding of the Revolution's political, economic, and social dimensions, urging participants to promote the late Leader's message of solidarity.

Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi described Ayatollah Khamenei's life as a practical example of steadfastness, noting that his martyrdom became a powerful voice against oppression that humiliated colonial powers.

Furthermore, Mufti Gulzar Ahmed Naeemi praised the late Leader for boldly challenging global arrogance and foiling numerous conspiracies. He emphasized that promoting Muslim unity and harmony remains the need of the hour.



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