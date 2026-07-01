Pakistani Shia Cleric Expresses Condolences on Passing of Indian Sunni Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a condolence message, Syed Jawad Naqvi paid tribute to the late scholar's lifelong services to Islam, highlighting his scholarly contributions, dedication to the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and efforts in defending Islamic values. He said that Maulana Nadwi devoted his life to promoting the message of Islam and strengthening the unity and intellectual heritage of the Muslim community.

Naqvi noted that the late scholar's commitment to the love of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his efforts to safeguard the dignity of the Prophet earned him widespread respect across the Muslim world. He added that Maulana Nadwi consistently raised his voice in support of Islamic principles and remained steadfast in serving the Ummah.

He described the scholar's passing as not only a personal loss for his family and students but also an intellectual and religious loss for the wider Muslim community. According to Naqvi, the Muslim Ummah has been deprived of a distinguished scholar whose contributions will continue to inspire future generations.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, students, religious institutions, and admirers of the late scholar, Syed Jawad Naqvi prayed that Almighty Allah grant Maulana Syed Salman Husaini Nadwi the highest place in Paradise and bless his family and followers with patience and strength during this difficult time.