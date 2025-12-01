India; Hindu Groups Object to Sale of House to Muslim Family

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hindu organisations are vociferously protesting the sale of a house to a Muslim family in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, highlighting growing concerns about the increased polarisation in the country. The anti-Muslim protest is also part of the systematic marginalisation of the community across the country ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power at the Centre in 2014.

A house in Thapar Nagar was sold to Saeed Ahmed, a Muslim businessman, despite protests from local Hindu groups. The sale, reportedly worth ₹1.50 crore, was finalised, and the family had moved in a couple of days ago.

On Friday, protesters, including members of Hindu organisations, staged a sit-in at the police station, reciting Hanuman Chalisa, a Hindu hymn, and demanding the sale be cancelled. They claimed the sale would lead to Hindu migration from the area, reports reaching here on Saturday said.

Saeed Ahmed, who had purchased the house, was pressured to appear at the police station. He reportedly fainted en route and was hospitalised. His wife, Afsana, said he had received constant calls from the police station, causing distress.

Local Sikh community members had reportedly offered to buy the house, but the seller, Naresh Kalra, finalised the sale to Saeed.

Several #Hindu organisations in #Meerut protested the sale of a house to a person from #Muslim community.

The incident falls under the Sadar Bazar police station area. As soon as the information about the protest in the police station premises was received, CO Cantt Navina Shukla reached the spot. By then, the Hindutva groups were divided in their opinion with some agreeing to allow the police to resolve the issue. But a group led by National President of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Suraksha Sangathan Sachin Sirohi did not budge as it wanted the cancellation of the sale deal altogether.

Sirohi claimed that police were playing games and have not shown any inclination to accept his group’s demand.

This week’s incident is not an isolated case of Muslim bashing. In 2017, a Muslim family in the city faced significant backlash and protests from Hindu neighbours and local Hindu right-wing groups after purchasing a house in the predominantly Hindu Maliwada area.

Protesters accused the Muslim family of “land jihad,” a conspiracy theory alleging that Muslims strategically buy houses in Hindu-majority areas to change the demographic makeup and eventually take over the locality.

These incidents are part of a broader pattern of housing discrimination and segregation in several states, where minority communities often face difficulties buying or renting homes in Hindu-dominated neighbourhoods.