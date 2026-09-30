After Years Beneath the Rubble, Palestinian Families Finally Bid Farewell to Loved Ones

ABNA24 - Palestinians on Tuesday laid to rest the remains of their loved ones recovered from beneath the rubble of destroyed homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, nearly three years after they were left trapped beneath the debris.

The recovery finally gave their families a chance to say goodbye and bury their loved ones after years of waiting.

Outside Al-Awda Hospital in the camp, dozens of families gathered to bid farewell to their loved ones after Civil Defense crews recovered the remains of 43 Palestinians, including children, from beneath the rubble of homes destroyed during the war.

On Monday evening, families were able to see and mourn their loved ones’ remains for the first time since losing them, after Civil Defense teams succeeded in reaching and recovering them from among the ruins of destroyed homes.

Years of waiting

For years, the fate of members of several Palestinian families remained unknown, while their relatives were denied the chance to bury them or hold farewell ceremonies as they waited for search-and-rescue teams to reach them beneath vast quantities of rubble.

The funeral scenes encapsulated years of pain. Fathers, mothers, children and relatives stood before the remains of their loved ones in a moment where grief was compounded by the anguish of recovering bodies that had remained trapped beneath the rubble for so long.

For the families, recovering the remains was not simply a search for the missing. It marked the end of an agonizing wait and finally allowed them to bury their loved ones and hold the farewell ceremonies they had been denied for years.

Loved ones finally returned to their families

As the remains emerged from beneath the rubble, the ruins that had marked the moment of loss became the setting for a final farewell, as families received the remains of their loved ones and prepared to lay them to rest.

Photos and videos circulating online showed the remains being prepared and wrapped in burial shrouds as family members gathered around them to pray and say their final goodbyes amid profound grief.

Posts shared on social media indicated that some families prepared burial shrouds for the remains of their children and loved ones after they were recovered from beneath the rubble of the Engineers Tower, east of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The scenes reflected the depth of suffering that accompanied years of loss, uncertainty and waiting.

Lack of equipment hinders recovery of the missing

Civil Defense crews in Gaza continue searching for and recovering the bodies of missing Palestinians from beneath the rubble amid a severe shortage of heavy equipment and machinery needed to remove debris and reach those trapped beneath destroyed buildings.

Recovering the missing remains one of Gaza’s unresolved humanitarian crises, as bodies are still believed to be buried beneath the ruins of homes and other structures destroyed during the war, waiting for rescue crews to gain the equipment and access needed to reach them.



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