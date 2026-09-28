Ansarullah official criticizes Saudi, Qatari media narrative on war in Yemen

ABNA24 - A senior Sanaa official addressed on Sunday the Arab and Islamic nations in a message challenging the narrative promoted by Saudi and Qatari media outlets regarding the war in Yemen and the distortion of events.

Mohammed Al-Farah, a member of the Ansarullah Political Bureau, said in a post on X that, through media influence and the daily repetition of fabrications and lies by Al Jazeera and Saudi-funded trolls, efforts were being made to portray 40 million free Yemenis as merely a group or minority, while presenting 10 officials staying in hotels in Riyadh as the legitimate authority, the majority and representatives of Yemen.

Al-Farah added that they sought to portray the killing of hundreds of thousands of Yemenis, the targeting of the country with around 320,000 Saudi airstrikes and a 12-year blockade as support for liberation, and to depict aggression, occupation and blockade as assistance to Yemenis.

“Meanwhile, those who fight them, defend their country, reject their crimes and respond to those who killed their people and destroyed their homes and businesses are portrayed as infidels, Zoroastrians, rejectionists, heretics, agents of Iran, and enemies of Sunnis, the faith, the Companions and Islam,” he clarified.

The Yemeni official noted that those who respond to such crimes and violations of their country’s sovereignty are, under their media narrative, portrayed as targeting the Kaaba and holy sites, threatening international navigation, endangering the international community and posing a threat to humanity as a whole.

He affirmed this narrative seeks to encourage the international community to condemn and denounce such actions, mobilize its forces and support, and back Saudi policies despite violations of international law, Islamic law, humanitarian conventions and norms.

Al-Farah concluded by saying that this was the image that Saudi media and its online supporters, along with Al Jazeera, were attempting to impose on public opinion through a narrative based on reversing facts, lying, false allegations and distortion, turning the aggressor into a victim and the victim into the accused.



/129