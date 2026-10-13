Ayatollah Arafi urges seminary students, clerics to make efforts to reinforce culture of resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of Iran’s seminaries Ayatollah Alireza A’rafi asked students and clerics across the country to use the upcoming opportunities to strengthen the culture of martyrdom and resistance in society.

Success in spreading religious values requires addressing people’s hardships, reducing their suffering, and supporting officials, A’rafi wrote in a message.

It also involves holding officials fairly accountable while maintaining national unity under the Leader’s guidance, he added.

Building groups dedicated to ongoing service for citizens and youth is essential. Officials at all levels must improve their efforts to solve the country’s problems, especially economic ones, and advance the nation, he stated.

Through a resistance-based culture and economy, both the people and officials can guide the country through this critical period, he noted.

The brave nation of Iran and the Axis of Resistance possess invaluable assets: courage, resilience, vigilance, steadfastness, unity, social cohesion, and adherence to Islam and its leadership, in short, a culture of resistance and martyrdom, A’rafi said.

These assets are essential for navigating serious threats, building a new Islamic civilization, and achieving the glory of a powerful and progressive Iran. They also pave the way for victory of the Islamic ummah, the Iranian nation, and the armed forces over the arrogant American-Israeli enemy that has demonstrated a pattern of non-compliance with their commitments, he added.

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