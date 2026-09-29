Ayatollah Arafi pays tribute to Sayyed Nasrallah: 'An Ummah, not just a leader'

ABNA24 - The director of Iran's seminary schools, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, has paid tribute to Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the second anniversary of his martyrdom, describing him as "an Ummah in the truest sense" — a figure who transcended any single name, movement, or geography.

In a message addressed to the family of the martyred leader, Ayatollah Arafi said Nasrallah could not be reduced to his official title as secretary-general of Lebanon's Hezbollah, stressing that he embodied a religious scholarship that refused isolation, complacency, or detachment from major social responsibilities.

"Martyr Nasrallah was, in truth, an Ummah — a personality not confined to one name, one movement, or one geography, and he cannot be known merely by the official title of secretary-general of the heroic Hezbollah of Lebanon," Ayatollah Arafi said.

The seminary chief said Nasrallah united jurisprudence with responsibility, faith with action, guardianship with steadfastness, and the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) with the defense of human dignity and the support of the oppressed.

He described the late Hezbollah leader as a religious scholar, social leader, mentor to generations, voice of the oppressed, and commander with strategic vision — "the embodiment of wise, courageous, and dignified leadership of Shia clergy in our time."

Ayatollah Arafi said Nasrallah must be understood as continuing the path of Imam Khomeini and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei — a school of thought that takes a civilizational, dignity-centered, and responsibility-driven stance against global arrogance and carries the eternal message of "Never will we be humiliated" from Ashura into the ongoing confrontation between truth and falsehood.

In this school, Ayatollah Arafi said, a religious scholar must understand his time, feel the pain of the people, recognize the enemy with insight, resist doubt-mongering and manufactured calculations, and be present at the heart of responsibility — not on the sidelines — when danger looms.

"Martyr Nasrallah knew the language of his era," Ayatollah Arafi said. "He understood the mechanisms of media, public opinion, and psychological warfare. He understood his audience. He spoke to the people honestly and clearly. He planted hope in the heart of society and challenged the foundations of the enemy's calculations. This is the true meaning of being a scholar of one's time."

Ayatollah Arafi said Nasrallah was "an Ummah" because, at a time when some Arab and Islamic governments and rulers submitted to compromise, silence, or petty political calculations, he spoke without fear about the suffering of the Ummah — from besieged Gaza to resistant Yemen, from wounded Lebanon to all nations standing against occupation, war, and humiliation.

"His defense of the oppressed was not a temporary or propaganda position; it was a line of faith and humanity that he upheld until his final moments," Ayatollah Arafi said.

He added that this was precisely why Nasrallah became a primary target of the Zionist enemy and its American patron — because they knew well that his voice was not that of an individual, but the translation of the Ummah's will.

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi said Lebanon's Islamic Resistance, despite all crimes, pressures, and costs, and despite the loss of Nasrallah, remains a "blessed tree" rooted in the faith of the people, the sacrifice of the Ummah's children, and the blood of martyrs — and will, by God's permission, further destabilize the foundations of the Zionist regime.

"The pure blood of our dear martyr, alongside the sacred blood of all Hezbollah martyrs, the martyrs of the Resistance Front, the martyrs of the 12-day imposed war and the Ramadan war, and the master of the martyrs of the Revolution, will soon lead to the complete victory of the front of truth and the destruction of the front of falsehood, the usurping Zionist regime, and the system of arrogance," he said.



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