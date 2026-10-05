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Thousands join pro-Palestinian demonstration in South Africa

5 October 2026 - 10:23
News ID: 1873911
Source: Fars
Thousands join pro-Palestinian demonstration in South Africa

Thousands of people took part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in South Africa led by British politician George Galloway, who called for continued activism in support of Palestinian liberation.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of people took part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in South Africa led by British politician George Galloway, who called for continued activism in support of Palestinian liberation.

Addressing the protesters, Galloway praised South Africa for strong commitment to the Palestinian cause and urged continued public activism in support of Palestine. The rally reflected ongoing efforts to maintain pressure and mobilization for Palestinian liberation.

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