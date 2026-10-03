11 Palestinians Martyred in Occupied West Bank Amid Escalating Israeli and Settler Attacks

ABNA24 - Eleven Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank in September 2026, amid escalating attacks by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) and settlers targeting Palestinians and their property.

According to a report issued by the Palestine Information Center “Mu’ta,” approximately 1,764 IOF and settler violations were documented between September 25 and October 1, 2026.

The report documented 60 Palestinians wounded and 21 incidents of Israeli gunfire. It also recorded 190 arrests and detentions, alongside 398 Israeli raids into various areas across the occupied West Bank.

Settler attacks escalate

The center recorded 233 settler attacks and settlement-related activities during the same period, reflecting the expanding scale of attacks targeting Palestinians, their land, and their property.

The report also documented 150 home raids and incidents of forced displacement, as well as 64 demolitions targeting Palestinian property, amid continued policies of restriction and forced displacement.

Violations against holy sites intensify

The documented violations included 135 attacks on holy sites, while Israeli restrictions on Palestinian movement continued to intensify. The center recorded 188 incidents involving restrictions at military checkpoints across the occupied West Bank.

The report also documented 299 closures, five cases of forced removal or expulsion, and four physical assaults, as Israeli measures continued to obstruct Palestinian movement and impose additional restrictions on daily life.

Health workers and education targeted

The violations extended beyond arrests, raids, and attacks on the ground. The report documented three violations targeting medical personnel and another three affecting the education sector.

The figures reflect the continuing escalation of Israeli military and settler attacks across the occupied West Bank, amid expanding raids, military operations, arrests, settlement activity, forced displacement, property demolitions, and increasingly severe restrictions on Palestinians and their holy sites.



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