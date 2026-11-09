Bahrain Grand Criminal Court postpones trial session of detained religious scholars

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Grand Criminal Court in Bahrain postponed the trial session of dozens of detained religious scholars and religious and social figures to November 22 of this month for the pronouncement of the verdict in the case.

This step comes within a recurring policy adopted by the Bahraini authorities in major political trials aimed at absorbing street anger, postponing the crisis's obligations, and relieving mounting public pressure.

Human rights and local sources explained that the postponement of the verdict coincides with the continuation of protest activities and solidarity standstills witnessed in several Bahraini villages and areas, alongside broad popular and electronic campaigns demanding the immediate release of detained prisoners of conscience among religious scholars.

Political and human rights bodies and religious scholars condemned the ongoing campaign, stressing in separate statements that the accusations against the detainees are "fabricated" and directly target religious activity, warning that these violations threaten to deepen societal division and stir internal tension in the country.

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