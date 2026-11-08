AhlulBayt News Agency: People in several cities and regions across Bahrain have staged protests in support of detained Shia religious clerics, demanding an end to legal proceedings against them and condemning what they described as the targeting of the country's Shia community.

The demonstrations took place on Friday evening, on the eve of the scheduled trial of several religious scholars on November 7, organised under the Al Khalifa government. The protests were also held in line with public groups' announcement of preparations for a day of popular outrage.

residents of Al-Duraz, Karbabad, Al-Markh, Abu Saiba, Samaheej, Karana, Al-Hajar, Shahrakan and Sitra Island organised marches and rallies to express solidarity with the detained religious clerics.

Protesters chanted slogans in support of the imprisoned scholars, called for the suspension of judicial proceedings against them and voiced opposition to what they described as sectarian trials and an attempt to target Bahrain's Shia community.

The demonstrations took place amid reports of a widespread deployment of security forces affiliated with the Al Khalifa government across Bahrain's streets and various regions.