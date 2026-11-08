Bahraini cleric: Al Khalifa regime uses Islamic Republic as pretext to eliminate Shia school in Bahrain

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Abdullah Al-Daqqaq, the director of the Bahraini seminary in Iran, described the show trial of Shia scholars in Bahrain as a criminal action against the Ja'fari school and warned about its consequences.

This Bahraini cleric, referring to the fact that accepting "velayat-e faqih" does not necessarily mean dependence on a foreign government, emphasized, "With this baseless argument, one could accuse many great Shia scholars who passed away centuries ago of being dependent on the Islamic Republic."

He reported that in the process of arrest, interrogation, and trial, more than 50 Bahraini scholars have been deprived of the right to have a defense lawyer present, and most of them have been subjected to various forms of abuse, forced confession, and psychological torture.

Sheikh Al-Daqqaq stated, "The believing and oppressed people of Bahrain consider such a ridiculous show, which is being carried out in the name of a court, fundamentally void and will never recognize it."

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