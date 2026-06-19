Azadari Conveys Message of Standing for Truth and Resisting Oppression: Indian Shia Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): He emphasized that the tragedy of Karbala continues to teach humanity the values of integrity, perseverance, and support for the oppressed, while Azadari serves as a powerful means of strengthening social unity, brotherhood, and commitment to truth.

He stated that Karbala proved that the power of truth can never be defeated. While the name of Yazid has been consigned to the dark pages of history, the name of Imam Hussain (A.S) remains alive as a symbol of justice, humanity, and moral courage.

He added that the strength of truth demonstrated at Karbala inspired freedom-loving people across the world, including those in Persia, the homeland of Hazrat Salman al-Farsi, to stand firmly against oppression.

Highlighting the significance of Azadari, Maulana Zaidi said that besides its religious, moral, and spiritual benefits, it also serves as an effective instrument for promoting social harmony, strengthening relationships, and fostering unity. When people gather around the message of truth, he said, values such as brotherhood, selflessness, and support for the oppressed naturally flourish.

He noted that majalis, processions, alams, taboots, nauhas, matam, salams, and marsiyas—organized without discrimination—teach that the ideal society is one in which rich and poor alike stand together in support of the oppressed and form a strong wall against tyranny.

In his address, he also observed that at a time when false narratives are often used to obscure the truth, centers of Azadari play the role of an effective alternative platform for public awareness. These sacred gatherings, he said, serve as a powerful medium for communicating facts and spreading the message of truth among the people.

Maulana Zaidi concluded by saying that Muharram teaches humanity that remaining steadfast on the path of truth is the ultimate success. When a society embraces truth as its defining value, no force in the world can weaken it. Azadari, he said, is the annual renewal of this spirit, ensuring that humanity remains conscious of and vigilant against oppression in every era.