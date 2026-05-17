Iran is Fighting for Rights and Freedom - Hakim Elahi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s representative in India, Dr. Abdul Majeed Hakim Elahi, addressed a gathering at Shia College in Jaunpur late Thursday night. During the event, he also spoke about relations between Iran and India as well as the current international situation.

While speaking to the media, Dr. Abdul Majeed Hakim Elahi said that Iran is fighting for its rights and freedom. He stated that the situation in Iran is now stable and that the people of Iran remain strong and determined.

Reacting to statements made by Donald Trump, he said that the United States does not appear serious about reaching any agreement. According to him, the US is demanding things that Iran can never accept.

He added that Iran seeks justice and independence, while the US now wants control over oil prices and is not genuinely interested in any real deal.

Dr. Abdul Majeed also said that the United States attacked Iran despite being thousands of miles away and without any solid justification. He alleged that many innocent people lost their lives, including schoolgirls.

He further stated that if nuclear weapons are being used as a justification, Iran has already made it clear that it does not possess any kind of nuclear weapons.