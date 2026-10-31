Holy Alawi Shrine Hosts Dua al-Ahd Memorization Competition (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Holy Alawi Shrine hosted about 1,500 participants from Najaf Al-Ashraf and other Iraqi provinces for the written examination of the Dua al-Ahd Memorization Competition. The competition is organized by the Hawra Center (peace be upon her), affiliated with the Imam al-Hussain Holy Shrine, and about 7,000 people have registered for it.

Joint Cooperation

Ramla al-Khizali, official in charge of the Women’s Affairs Section of the Holy Alawi Shrine, emphasized in an interview with the Shrine’s Media Center:

“Hosting this examination takes place within the framework of cooperation between the two holy shrines and with the aim of supporting religious and cultural activities.”

She also referred to the provision of a suitable environment and the organization of the examination stages, and said: “These measures have been taken with the aim of receiving and organizing the participants.”

Sara Muhammad, official of the Hawra Center, explained:

“About 7,000 people from various age, social, and cultural groups have registered for this competition.”

Noting that the competition includes prizes for 255 male and female winners, she pointed out:

“This number is a symbolic reference to the birth year of Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance).”

She added: “This competition is held with the aim of encouraging memorization of Dua al-Ahd and persistence in reciting it, as well as deepening the bond with Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance).”

She also emphasized:

“The broad turnout for this competition reflects the status of acts and rituals of faith in society and the participants’ commitment to renewing the covenant with Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance).”

This initiative is carried out with the aim of institutionalizing the culture of supplication and strengthening religious awareness, so that memorizing Dua al-Ahd becomes a continuous act of faith that goes beyond the scope of competition and provides an opportunity to recall the concepts of awaiting and loyalty to Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance).



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