Saudi warplanes and missiles launch 66 strikes on Yemen in 24 hours

ABNA24 - Brig. Gen. Yahya Sarie, spokesman for the Sanaa forces, said Saudi warplanes carried out 66 air and missile strikes over the past 24 hours on various areas of Yemen.

In a statement, the spokesman affirmed that the strikes targeted civilian sites in the capital Sanaa and the provinces of Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Hajjah and Lahj.

Brig. Gen. Sarie said the raids were conducted by F-15 and Typhoon aircraft taking off from Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, alongside missile attacks launched from Najran.

“The strikes left people killed and injured, including women and children,” he added.

He added that the total number of Saudi air and missile strikes on Yemen since the escalation began had risen to 3,755.



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