Kuwait International Book Fair to Welcome 34 Countries

The 49th Kuwait International Book Fair will open on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 (27 Aban 1405 in the Iranian calendar), bringing together 592 organisations and institutions from 34 Arab and foreign countries. Qatar will participate as the guest of honour.

The exhibition will run until Saturday, November 28, at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds in the Mishref area under the slogan, “We Read… and We Rise.”

Khalifa Al-Wugayan named featured figure of the 49th edition

Kuwaiti poet and researcher Khalifa Al-Wugayan has been selected as the featured figure of this year's exhibition in recognition of his contributions to poetry, literary research and cultural studies.

Throughout his career, Al-Wugayan has combined creative writing with critical studies and research into Arabic literature and Kuwaiti culture.

Born in 1941, he holds a PhD in Arabic Language and Literature from Ain Shams University. He has also served as Assistant Secretary-General of Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters.

His published works include Sailors Accompanying the Wind The Arab Question in Kuwaiti Poetry and Al-Buhturi's Poetry: An Artistic Study. His poetry collections include Leaving the Circle and The Harvest of the Wind.

Qatar to showcase traditional architecture and cultural heritage

Qatar will participate with a pavilion supervised by its Ministry of Culture and designed around elements of traditional Qatari architecture. The pavilion will showcase a selection of the country's intellectual, literary and cultural works.

According to an announcement by Qatar's Ministry of Culture, reported by the Qatar News Agency, the programme will include discussion sessions, lectures and poetry evenings.

A Qatari folk music group will also perform the traditional *Ardah* dance and present examples of the country's traditional arts.

However, the announcement did not disclose the names of participants or the titles of the scheduled sessions.

Three exhibition halls named after Kuwaiti cultural figures

In recognition of Kuwait's cultural heritage, three halls at this year's exhibition have been named after prominent literary and cultural figures.

The halls will bear the names of poet Abdullah Al-Faraj, female poet Mouza Al-Obaidy and historian Ahmed Al-Bisher Al-Roumi, honouring their contributions to the country's literary and cultural history.

More than 60 cultural and specialised events

The exhibition's accompanying cultural programme will feature more than 60 activities, including intellectual discussions, poetry evenings, workshops and informal meetings at the cultural café.

Special programmes will also be organised for children and young people, alongside activities designed for different audience groups, including people with disabilities.

The event will also host a specialised programme for Arab publishers, addressing issues such as intellectual property, legal and regulatory frameworks, marketing and distribution.

The impact of technology and artificial intelligence on the publishing industry, business development and the creation of joint partnerships will also be among the topics discussed.

More than 248,000 book titles on display

The 49th edition of the Kuwait International Book Fair will present more than 248,000 book titles, including over 22,000 newly published works from 2026.

The children's book section will feature more than 42,000 titles.

According to figures released by Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, which organises the exhibition, 592 organisations and institutions from 34 countries will participate. These include 19 Arab countries and 15 non-Arab countries.