ABNA24 - The Public Relations Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has discussed with the University of Baghdad the preparations and arrangements necessary for holding the eleventh edition of the "Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira" (peace be upon her) Festival.



This took place during a visit by a delegation from the department, who met with the Assistant President of the University, Dr. Raghad Abdul-Razzaq Mohammed, to coordinate preparations for the festival’s eleventh edition.



The festival is organized by the Department’s University and School Relations Division and will be hosted on the campus of the University of Baghdad. It includes a ceremony to honor 1,800 female students who wear the traditional Iraqi *abaya*, with the aim of promoting a culture of *hijab* and decency among the student body.



Karrar Al-Hasnawi, a representative from the department, stated that the meeting was held to review key preparations for the festival and outline its various segments. These include honoring students who wear the *Zaynabiyya Abaya*—a style of modest cloak—as well as hosting a book and photography exhibition and organizing cultural competitions on the university campus.



He added that these activities are intended to encourage students to adhere to the *hijab* and modest dress, while fostering religious and cultural values ​​within the university environment.



These efforts are part of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine’s commitment to awareness-raising and educational initiatives that contribute to embedding Islamic values ​​within academic communities.



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Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine and University of Baghdad prepare for 11th Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira Festival Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine and University of Baghdad prepare for 11th Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira Festival Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine and University of Baghdad prepare for 11th Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira Festival Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine and University of Baghdad prepare for 11th Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira Festival Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine and University of Baghdad prepare for 11th Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira Festival Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine and University of Baghdad prepare for 11th Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira Festival Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine and University of Baghdad prepare for 11th Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira Festival Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine and University of Baghdad prepare for 11th Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira Festival