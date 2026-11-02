Renowned Islamic Scholar and Writer Maulana Aqeel Raza Turabi Passes Away

AhlulBayt News Agency: Maulana Turabi had devoted many years to religious, educational, and missionary activities. Alongside his teaching and outreach work, he remained actively engaged in writing on religious and intellectual subjects.

He was particularly known for his articles on the lives and teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), the birth and martyrdom anniversaries of the Infallible Imams (peace be upon them), and various aspects of their teachings. Several of his writings and reports on religious activities were published by the Urdu section of Hawza News Agency.

As head of Madrasah Bint-ul-Huda, a registered institution in Syed Chhapra, Karnal district, Maulana Turabi played a significant role in promoting religious education. Through his sincere efforts and sustained dedication, an important centre of education and training was established for girls in the region, where students receive instruction in the Holy Quran, the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), and other Islamic disciplines.

He remained deeply concerned about the institution's educational and moral training system, considering the promotion of religious education, the upbringing of the younger generation, and the development of religious awareness among his key responsibilities.

His contributions to Islamic scholarship, writing, religious outreach, and education are widely regarded as valuable and significant.

Burial Arrangements

According to a statement issued by the deceased's family, Maulana Aqeel Raza Turabi will be laid to rest at 9 a.m. tomorrow in Garhi Bhujhera, Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh.

has extended its condolences to the bereaved family, associates, students, and all those mourning his death.

The agency prayed that Almighty Allah grant the deceased forgiveness, bestow upon him an elevated station in the company of Prophet Muhammad and his noble Household (peace be upon them), and grant patience and strength to his bereaved famil