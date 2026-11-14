AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has criticized the silent genocide which is going on in Gaza with almost zero attention.

“The disastrous situation in Gaza is no longer making headlines in Western media,” Araghchi wrote on his X account on Thursday.

“A Silent Genocide is going on with almost zero attention. It is shameful. And an indication that Israel has succeeded in one aspect of its effort to start wars to divert attention on failures,” he added.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas had earlier warned that the Israeli regime was deliberately exacerbating and prolonging the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas had called for urgent international action to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, lift the blockade and hold those responsible for the continuing suffering of civilians accountable.

It urged the international community to intensify diplomatic pressure and accountability measures to compel the Israeli regime to lift restrictions, ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance, and hold the regime accountable for violations against Palestinians.

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