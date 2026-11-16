AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has delivered a sharp historical rebuke to warmongering rhetoric from US officials, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, cautioning that those who dismiss law in favor of the sword and ignore the lessons of the past are condemned to repeat disastrous failures.

In a post on X on Sunday night, Araghchi responded to claims that one should not “quote laws to men with swords.”

The Iranian foreign minister noted that the phrase was uttered by a Roman general whose final military campaign ended in total crushing defeat, despite numerical superiority. The general was later beheaded after fleeing the battlefield.

“Better maxim: ‘Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,’” Araghchi wrote.

The remarks come amid continued US threats and military posturing against the Islamic Republic. Hegseth and other senior American officials have repeatedly employed aggressive language dismissing international norms while threatening further aggression, consistent with Washington’s pattern of relying on force rather than diplomacy.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that any new US or Israeli aggression will be met with a decisive and broader response, with no geographical limitations.

Recent operations by Iranian forces, including successful neutralization of threats along the country’s borders and retaliatory actions against US assets in the region, have demonstrated Tehran’s operational readiness and intelligence dominance.

The Islamic Republic continues to affirm that it will respond firmly to any threat while remaining open to genuine diplomacy based on mutual respect and the rejection of the law of the jungle.

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