AhlulBayt News Agency: Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, has praised the resilience of the Iranian people and called for an end to regional tensions, stressing that dialogue and mutual understanding are preferable to war.

Al-Hakim made the remarks during a meeting with a group of distinguished students in Baghdad, where he discussed Iraq’s situation following the end of the international coalition’s mission. He emphasised the need to reassure all segments of Iraqi society and reaffirm that the country belongs to all its citizens.

Addressing Iraq’s security challenges, al-Hakim highlighted the importance of maintaining intelligence operations and remaining prepared to confront dormant militant cells. He also stressed the need to resolve the issue of weapons held outside government control, regardless of the name or justification under which they are maintained.

He further said Iraq must not become a base or transit route for threats against neighbouring countries.

Calling for an end to tensions across the region, al-Hakim praised the Iranian people for their resilience. He noted that regional developments had brought significant changes at both regional and international levels.

Al-Hakim also said Iraq was among the countries most severely affected by the decline in oil production and exports.

Referring to Iraq’s role in mediation efforts between Iran and the United States, he stressed that reaching an understanding was preferable to war or remaining in a state of neither war nor peace.