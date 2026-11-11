AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq’s head of border crossings authority has announced the reopening of the Chazabeh (Al-Sheeb) border crossing on the Iran–Iraq border and the temporary closure of the Sumar (Mandali) crossing.

Major General Omar al-Waeli announced early on Tuesday that the Chazabeh (Al-Sheeb) crossing will reopen on November 10, 2026, following the completion of technical requirements and necessary procedures to resume its operations.

The official added that the measures are aimed at ensuring suitable conditions for the smooth movement of passengers and transportation of goods, thereby facilitating trade through the crossing.

Al-Waeli also said that the Sumar (Mandali) border crossing will be temporarily closed on November 13, 2026, for necessary technical work and maintenance.

The Chazabeh border crossing is located 100 kilometers from Ahvaz in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan Province and 155 kilometers from the Iraqi city of Amarah in Maysan Governorate.

The Sumar border crossing is located 12 kilometers from the town of Sumar and 78 kilometers from Gilan-e Gharb in western Iran.

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